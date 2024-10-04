Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 21.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 331.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $5,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $186.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.47. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.