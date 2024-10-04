Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71,012 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3 %

MSCI stock opened at $588.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.07.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

