KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KT were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in KT by 245.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 804,986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in KT by 383.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KT by 55.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 133,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KT opened at $14.80 on Friday. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

