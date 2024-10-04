Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 24,451 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,520.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,293,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,547,000 after buying an additional 1,278,011 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,440,000 after buying an additional 1,258,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,121,000 after buying an additional 1,176,069 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 807,572 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

