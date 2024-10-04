Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $39.27 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

