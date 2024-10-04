Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,123 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $154.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average of $162.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

