Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

CMC opened at $52.66 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

