Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 17,401 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $16,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 987.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $40.82 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.