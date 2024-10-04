Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 23,041 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 4.74% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QJUN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

