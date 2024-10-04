SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 239,279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 128,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 333,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 258.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $33.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $662.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
