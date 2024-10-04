SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 239,279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 128,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 333,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 258.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $33.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $662.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.