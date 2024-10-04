Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 771 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,075,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.62.

MPC stock opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average is $178.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

