Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 22,465 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $588,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 369,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,894 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $56.71 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

