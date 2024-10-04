Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $386.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $391.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.95 and its 200 day moving average is $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.