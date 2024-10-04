FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

