Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.3244 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

