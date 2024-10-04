Truist Financial Corp Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

