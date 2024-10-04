Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 24,171 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,171 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.49% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $19,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,348,000 after acquiring an additional 790,686 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after buying an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after buying an additional 233,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

