Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,464 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Tower were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AMT opened at $229.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.27. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

