Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 108,991 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.16% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $20,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,532,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after buying an additional 89,506 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 432,454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,265,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 176,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 72,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.