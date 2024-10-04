Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 17,395 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

