iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,273 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,374,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,971,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.