Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,281 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Flowers Foods worth $28,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 52,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flowers Foods

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.