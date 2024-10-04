Cetera Investment Advisers Has $23.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VCR stock opened at $332.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.49. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $247.52 and a 12 month high of $343.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.