Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Linde were worth $22,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 566.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,538 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $420,720,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,648,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,480,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,676,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,744,033,000 after buying an additional 405,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $469.75 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $483.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.