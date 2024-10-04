Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after buying an additional 2,748,819 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $75.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

