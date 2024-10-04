Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 6,838 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 628.0% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $852.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

