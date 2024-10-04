Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $23,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

