Cetera Investment Advisers Has $20.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,205,000 after buying an additional 87,714 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,865,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

