Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Euronet Worldwide worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,186,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6,250.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 141,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 139,697 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 369,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 135,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,172,000 after buying an additional 113,685 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

EEFT stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

