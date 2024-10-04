Truist Financial Corp Has $18.98 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 over the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

