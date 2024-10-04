Truist Financial Corp Has $18.27 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of NiSource worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

