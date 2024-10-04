Cetera Investment Advisers Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.37% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 334,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,490,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 332,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

