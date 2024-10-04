Truist Financial Corp Acquires 16,539 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,130,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94,579 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 89.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 272,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

