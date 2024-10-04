Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $74.28.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
