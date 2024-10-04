Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,108 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.0 %

APO stock opened at $131.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

