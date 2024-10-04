Truist Financial Corp Has $19.95 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 32,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $190.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $196.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

