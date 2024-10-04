AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,681,000 after purchasing an additional 95,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,736,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after purchasing an additional 220,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.