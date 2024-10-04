Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $22,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

