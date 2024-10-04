Truist Financial Corp Acquires 605 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $118.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $120.24.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

