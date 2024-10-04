Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BJ opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,288 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

