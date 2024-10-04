Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,454 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,454 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $395.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $403.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

