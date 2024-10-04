Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $20,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SUSA opened at $118.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $120.46.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

