Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of United Rentals worth $21,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $694.46.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $789.17 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $826.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $734.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $694.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

