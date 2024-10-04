Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,080 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.53% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $20,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,568,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 348.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 238,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 185,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 167,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $41.56 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.