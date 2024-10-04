Truist Financial Corp Has $19.80 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,596,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,137,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

