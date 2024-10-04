Truist Financial Corp Sells 46,049 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,049 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

