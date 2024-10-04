Truist Financial Corp Sells 41,101 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,101 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $69.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Melius Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

