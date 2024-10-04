ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $43.15. 542,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,581,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $817,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

