RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,895,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 4,081,987 shares.The stock last traded at $1.80 and had previously closed at $1.71.

RLX Technology Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.92.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RLX Technology by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 7,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 4,666,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

