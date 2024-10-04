RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,895,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 4,081,987 shares.The stock last traded at $1.80 and had previously closed at $1.71.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.92.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
