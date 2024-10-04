MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,330 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.57.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

